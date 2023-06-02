Daymond John Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Former ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants

Daymond John has filed for a temporary restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants who claim he failed to properly compensate them in accordance with their business agreement.

According to ET, John requested the order against Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife, Sabrina Baker, and their daughter, Brittani Bo Baker. The family accused the entrepreneur of cutting them out of profits and business meetings in an attempt to overtake their Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs food truck.

Zach Rosenfield, the Queens native’s spokesman, has denied the Bakers’ allegations while calling John’s filing for the protective order an “unfortunate” measure to take. Rosenfield also says that the Bakers have attempted to undermine their business arrangement with John.

“This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers’ blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago,” Rosenfield told the outlet in a statement.

He also accused the family of being disgruntled due to their own poor decisions regarding the company and slandering John in unflattering posts on social media, as well as in the press. “Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated,” Rosenfield added in his statement, which also claims that John has made “repeated attempts” to help the family to “correct their violations.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Daymond John visits Build to discuss his book Powershift at Build Studio on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, the Bakers say that they were offered $300,000 for a 30% stake in their Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs business following their appearance on Shark Tank back in 2013. They claim that John later revised the terms of the agreement, offering the Bakers $100,000 for a 35% stake in the company, a significantly less lucrative deal than the initial offer. The family also believes they’ve only been compensated for 4% of the $16 million in revenue Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs has grossed during that time, and that Al Baker has been excluded from multiple meetings and major decisions involving the business.

In addition to John’s request for a restraining order, Rastelli Foods Group — whom John allegedly wanted to work with as a partner with Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs — has also filed a temporary retraining order against the Bakers.