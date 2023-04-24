Desiigner Charged For Exposing Himself, Masturbating On Flight

Desiigner has been charged with allegedly exposing himself on a plane and masturbating mid-flight.

According to TMZ, legal documents detail that the former G.O.O.D Music artist has been charged with indecent exposure. The rapper, née Sidney Royel Selby III, was located in first class when he “took his penis out” and began masturbating in front of the Delta flight staff.

He was reprimanded for his actions multiple times, sources disclosed, but refused to stop. Selby was then escorted to the back of the plane, where “he was monitored by 2 of his friends.”

Once the plane made its stop in Minneapolis, the “Panda” artist told the authorities that he began masturbating because “he didn’t really get much cootie.” As he continued his explanation, he asserted that he was “brick hard” after the flight attendant aroused him. Afterward, he admitted to showing her “the magic stick,” thinking his actions would give her “encouragement.”

The “Timmy Turner” entertainer then admitted to the FBI that he wasn’t under the influence during the incident.

He initially had mental health issues on his way back from Thailand, for which he was prescribed medication. However, the rapper hadn’t taken the prescribed pharmaceuticals.

The revelation arrives a week after Selby, 25, checked himself into a mental facility after his actions aboard the plane.

According to TMZ, he was en route to the United States on an international flight when the incident transpired, resulting in the Delta attendant alerting the authorities.

Sources close to the musician initially told the outlet that his erratic behavior arose after he was prescribed unspecified medication. The undisclosed source believed the pharmaceuticals caused a “chemical imbalance” within Desiigner, resulting in public indecency.

In an Instagram Story, the songwriter spoke about the incident, citing mental health issues as the catalyst for his actions.

“For the past few months I have not been ok,” he began. “And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself, please get help.”