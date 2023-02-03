Bodies Of 2 Detroit Rappers, Friend Found In Highland Park

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.

The bodies of two rappers and their friend who was visiting Detroit for a gig have been found dead. According to the Detroit News, the three men were discovered under debris in the basement of a abandoned apartment complex.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw reported to the outlet that the men, rappers Armani Kelly, 27, Dante Wicker, 31, and friend Montoya Givens, 31, were declared missing on Jan. 21, 2023.

However, Detroit investigators uncovered their remains on Thursday (Feb. 2) inside Highland Park’s Northcourse Apartments, with a source claiming the victims had been shot.

“It’s supposed to be abandoned, but there are a lot of squatters in there,” said Shaw of the large complex near the corner of Log Cabin and McNichols.

Three Michigan rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks after canceling a performance in Detroit have been found dead https://t.co/HFUl2S5wyH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 3, 2023

The Detroit News report states that Kelly, a rapper known as Marley Whoop from Oscoda, and Wicker, a rapper from Melvindale known as B12, were set to perform on Jan. 21 at a venue called Lounge 31, but the gig was mysteriously canceled.

Marley Whoop allegedly told his fiancée Taylor Perrin his show was canceled due “to an equipment issue.” He was planning to go to open mic events but stopped responding to Perrin around 7:30 p.m. Authorities report that the rapper drove to pick up his two friends en route to the gig shortly before cancelation, and the men were never heard from again.

Then, the Warren Police department announced they made an arrest concerning the case during the week of Jan. 22, 2023. An unnamed 15-year-old boy had been spotted driving Kelly’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox without state plates. The boy told the police that someone ordered him to grab the vehicle from Schoolcraft in West Detroit.

With the lead, the police obtained a warrant to search the unnamed man’s house, and he was later taken in for further questioning. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer also confirmed that the teenage boy was detained in connection to the shooting, referring to the arrests as “significant” developments in the case.