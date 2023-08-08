DJ Casper, “Cha Cha Slide” Creator, Dead at 58

DJ Casper (Willie Perry, Jr.) poses for photos after rehearsals for his performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in September 2000.

DJ Casper, creator of the “Cha Cha Slide” dance craze, has died. On Monday (Aug. 7), his wife confirmed the 58-year-old passed away due to a battle with cancer. The Chicago native, whose real name is Willie Perry Jr., was surrounded by loved ones during his transition, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

His fight against kidney and liver cancer began in 2016.

“They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver,” shared the radio host with the network in May. “They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it.”

J Casper (Willie Perry, Jr.) performs during rehearsals for his performance on ‘The Jenny Jones Show’ in Chicago, Illinois in September 2000. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

He continued, “I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I’m about 60 pounds less,” adding, “If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to go until I can’t go.”

The “Cha Cha Slide” is a line dance that was created by Perry as an aerobic exercise for his nephew’s fitness class in 1998. From there, the song went from a local staple to a global hit record. Officially released as a single in August 2000, the party starter peaked at No. 83 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in March 2004.

Additionally, “Cha Cha Slide” is part of an 11-track album, Cha-Cha Slide: The Original Slide Album, released in September 2000.

“I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics,” reflected Perry to ABC. “It was something that everybody could do.”

He continued, sharing hope for others with cancer, saying, “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.'”

VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, and fans, of DJ Casper.