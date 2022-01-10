Man Arrested For Making Bomb Threat While In Line For Doja Cat Performance

A man who was anxious to see Doja Cat perform was arrested for his method of attempting to skip the line. According to the Indy Star, a fan of the “Need To Know” artist threatened others that he had a bomb in his backpack while in line for a free performance in downtown Indianapolis at Monument Circle.

On Saturday (Jan. 8) evening, crowds gathered to attend the first-come-first-serve concert set to celebrate the College Football Playoff national championship. It was announced Doja Cat would be performing at the event late last year.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker said to the outlet. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Indy Star reported the man is in police custody, and an investigation is still ongoing. However, there is no public threat. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department issued a statement regarding the events.

“Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him,” the department wrote. “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag, and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those.”

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 8 PM ET on ESPN. The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the coveted title.

View the full statement released on social media by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department below.