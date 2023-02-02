Dominique Thorne And Puffs Give Back To Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta

Dominique Thorne has partnered with Puffs to give back to the Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta.

Puffs have returned for year two of their Puffs Power Pals program, and together with the acclaimed actress, are looking to highlight the superhero in ATL children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The program will see Puffs tissues donating $25,000 and 3,500 boxes of Puffs Ultra Soft “to the little noses in need at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.”

The 27-year-old thespian, who stars as Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever, spoke about Puffs approaching her with the opportunity to give back, referring to the kids as “superheroes” in their own right.

“Puffs was one of those offers that had come through the pipeline, through their Power Pals Program, to coordinate with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. [I went] down there to meet some of those kids who, themselves, are battling real-life things as superheroes, as best they can with as much power, and strength, and might as they can muster.

“And Puffs realized an opportunity to draw on the excitement [that] could come from something like that. They saw an opportunity to continue what they’ve been doing, which is to provide comfort and soothing moments to these kids, who otherwise, are in their own little trenches and thuggin’ it out in their own way. Today was really about going down there, and spreading some joy.”

The Puffs Power Pals program also included characters for each of the children at the hospital, with each kid receiving an illustration of themselves as a superhero.

“They received their own comic book cover,” Thorne continued. “This big blowout from Puffs — very similar style to a lot of the Puffs cartoon imagery that we might see — with them represented as superheroes. So it might be, The Mighty Anna, and a little cartoon version of Anna is on there with her mask or her cape. The [Puffs Power Pals] is a beautiful representation of who they truly are.”

Janette Yauch, Vice President at Puffs, spoke to the mission of the Power pals initiative, detailing the need to give back to the children of ATL.

“We are honored and humbled to put a spotlight on the children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and lend a soft touch to those battle adversity and face challenges every day,” said Janette Yauch, Vice President, Puffs. “This year we’re proud to commit $25,000 in addition to donating Puffs Tissues to help these children keep fighting like the superheroes they are.”