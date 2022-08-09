Donald Trump Mar-A-Lago Home Raided, Twitter Reacts

Former president Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residency in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided on Monday night (August 8). According to The New York Times, FBI agents opened a safe in search of National Archives Trump allegedly brought home from the White House.

Social media caught wind of the news, and users shared their thoughts. Most offered comedy, while others dealt entirely with the facts. “Fed’s Raided Mar-A-Lag. Oh sh*t. Sh*t’s poppin off,” Ice T tweeted. “MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED & I AM ELATED,” actor Michael Rappaport wrote. Civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill used the news to center the story of Cedric Dent, a man who spent 25 years in a Louisiana prison after a wrongful conviction. “I know that those outraged about the law enforcement search of Trump’s home yesterday will be riveted by this story of wrongful conviction,” she said.

Trump has been under investigation before, during, and after his presidency. Monday’s raid represents an intense escalation of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s final years as president. According to CNN, Trump was allegedly mishandling classified documentation and improperly disposing of records. During his time in the Oval Office, Trump reportedly destroyed records instead of maintaining them for the archives.

“The former President of the United States did not handle classified documents properly. I watched him do it. I watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up and put some in his pocket,” Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former press secretary expressed.

In addition, Trump himself reacted to the raid on his home. He shared that he feels the raid was an attack by “the Radical Left.”

“After working and cooperating with Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump expressed in a lengthy statement. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System and an attack by the Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Watch a breakdown of the raid above.

'6 n the Morning Feds at your door…..' — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 8, 2022

feds rolling into mar a lago pic.twitter.com/KftAqmOJ8i — TA (@talter) August 8, 2022

No way lmao feds did a sweep ? https://t.co/bDkQAJGAgS — BIGNOAH ??‍? (@BIGNOAH256) August 8, 2022

I know that those outraged about the law enforcement search of Trump’s home yesterday will be riveted by this story of wrongful conviction as a result of police misconduct and will give generously to the fund for Mr. Dent as he attempts rebuild his life after 25 yrs in prison. https://t.co/dOnZGXhUzz — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 9, 2022