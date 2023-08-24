Donald Trump Fires Lawyer Who Repped Gucci Mane, Hires Gunna’s Attorney

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center on September 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. More than 20,000 tickets have been distributed for the event.

Donald Trump fired his lawyer and hired Gunna’s attorney, ABC News reports. After former President Trump surrendered to authorities, he made the move immediately on Thursday (Aug. 24). Drew Findling, his previous lawyer, aided Gucci Mane, Offset, and others in legal battles. However, he has enlisted Steve Sadow after being indicted by a Fulton grand jury on 13 felony counts.

Sadow, also known as the “Billion Dollar Lawyer,” recently helped secure Gunna’s freedom in the YSL RICO case. Steve spoke about his new gig in an official press release, declaring Trump is innocent of all charges.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him… We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty,” he added. “Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

Interestingly enough, before he was hired, Sadow has been adamant on criticizing Donald Trump. In one tweet dated back to 2017, Steve Sadow hit out at F.B.I. director James Comey while declaring that he wasn’t “a DT supporter.”

Trump has been charged with numerous counts. These charges include “racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.” His charges stemmed from his alleged plot to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s Georgia indictment is the fourth criminal case filed against him in 2023. The criminal case also targets the Republican presidential candidate’s allies. Georgia’s indictment accuses his nineteen cohorts of interfering with the election after the November 2020 vote. The list of notable defendants include Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.

As of Aug. 24, 2023, the trial’s exact date has yet to be decided.