Dr. Dre Gives $10 Million To Compton High School, Performing Arts Center Named In His Honor

Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

A high school in Compton can thank Dr. Dre for financially assisting in its development. The Los Angeles Times reported the Hip-Hop mogul provided $10 million in funding toward a new $200-million campus for Compton High School.

The school’s new performing arts center wIll be named the “Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young Performing Arts Center” in his honor. The full project is funded through the school district’s bond measure passed in 2015.

“I was an artistic kid in school with no outlet for it,” remarked Dre at Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony according to the newspaper. “I knew I had something special to offer to the world, but with nothing to support my gift, schools left me feeling unseen.”

He continued, “This city is special, and [the] young people living in it are special.”

L–R: Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to a press release, the unanimous decision was made to name the performing arts center after the Grammy Award-winning musician back in November of 2017.

“I am looking forward to seeing this tremendous vision break ground and am so thankful to Mr. Young, who has done Compton proud,” expressed Compton Unified Board President Satra Zurita in a statement at the time. “He is firmly planting a legacy of opportunity for our students!”

Superintendent Darin Brawley added, “I am grateful to Mr. Young, not only for making such [a] contribution to our District and its students, but also for seeing our students as valuable… as having potential and deserving of opportunity.”

The LA Times reported the facility seats over 900 guests and the new campus for the 126-year-old school will serve up to 1800 students. Upgrades include a new gym, an aquatics center, a football stadium, and a track. The new campus is set to open in early 2025.