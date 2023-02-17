Drake, 21 Savage Reach Settlement With Condé Nast Over Faux ‘Vogue’ Covers

Drake and 21 Savage have settled with Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, Variety reports. At the time of this report, the settlement’s amount has yet to be disclosed. However, the original November 2022 lawsuit sought out $4 million in damages.

Will Bowes, Condé Nast’s general counsel, penned a memo regarding the settlement, asserting that taking legal action against the two superstars would “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”

“As a creative company, we of course, understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes penned. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

Bowes also claimed that Condé Nast attempted to resolve the matter with the two musicians “amicably,” but all “efforts were repeatedly ignored.”

“[Drake and 21 Savage] went ahead using the Vogue name to print a fake edition and cover of Vogue,” he continued. “Along with out-of-home marketing assets and globally disseminated social and video posts.”

The settlement follows Drizzy and 21’s usage of a fake Vogue magazine cover to market their chart-busting album. In November 2022, the duo was sued for unauthorized use of Vogue’s likeness for their Her Loss promo. Their “counterfeit” cover found Savage posing with his hand in front of his face while Drake stares directly at the reader.

Copies of the magazines also featured photoshop images of the Canadian emcee with a young Anna Wintour, the fashion zine’s editor-in-chief, as their LP’s title can be seen spray painted throughout the counterfeit product.

Condé Nast had accused Drizzy of being purposefully “deceptive” when he thanked Wintour in his Instagram post first unveiling the fake cover. The fake Vogue cover has since been deleted from the Toronto crooner’s Instagram.