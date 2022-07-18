Did Drake Confirm His Encounter With Swedish Police?

Following conflicting reports of an alleged encounter between Drake and Swedish authorities, the rapper appears to confirm that a run-in with police in Stockholm did indeed occur. However, it seems that althgouh Drizzy was detained, he was not formally arrested. It remains unclear whether he will have to return to the Scandinavian country to resolve the matter.

In a post on his Instagram account on Sunday (July 17), Drake shared a photo of a document from the Swedish National Police Board, which included the rights of those suspected of a crime and detained by the authorities. The one sheet, titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” states various liberties of Swedish detainees, including the right to “know what it is you are suspected of and why you are being denied,” the right to “receive the aid of a defense attorney who under certain conditions can only be paid by the state,” the right to “receive food and rest as needed,” and the right to “receive the assistance of an interpreter during interrogations as needed.”

Last Thursday (July 14), it was initially reported that Drake had been arrested while visiting a Swedish nightclub on a marijuana-related offense. However, the rapper’s team quickly refuted that Drake was ever arrested on the following day (July 15) stating that he was actually in his hotel room and not in police custody.

Drake is not the first rap star to make headlines for alleged illegal activity in Sweden. In 2019, A$AP Rocky was arrested on an assault charge and detained in a Swedish prison for multiple weeks. The rapper was ultimately found guilty and not required to do any additional jail time before his subsequential release.