Drakeo The Ruler’s Mother Plans To Sue Music Festival Over His Death

The murder of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who died after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival this past weekend, has sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community.

As rap artists and fans of Drakeo continue to mourn their loss, others close to the 28-year-old Los Angeles native have begun their quest to hold all parties responsible for his death accountable, including the organizers behind Once Upon a Time in L.A. According to Rolling Stone, Drakeo’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, is planning to file a lawsuit against the music festival who she accuses of negligence due to the lack of security present at the time of her son’s fatal stabbing.

“We plan to sue,” Corniel revealed to Rolling Stone. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable. They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place. The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

Corniel also spoke of her last time seeing her son and taking it upon herself to seek retribution for Drakeo’s death. “He was hit in his neck,” she said of the fatal blow that took Drakeo’s life. “I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window. I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

In addition to his mother, Drakeo the Ruler’s girlfriend, Noel Biancaa, took to social media to express her grief over the loss of her partner. “You asked me last Monday, ‘So does this mean we are soulmates,’” Biancaa captioned an Instagram Story. “They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib. Thank u for the prayers. God give me strength.”

She also shared a photo of herself with Drakeo the Ruler during happier times with a caption reading: “If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell.”

No suspects have been arrested in connection to Drakeo the Ruler’s murder. The investigation is currently ongoing.