Drug Dealer Involved In Michael K. Williams’ Death Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

Michael K. Williams poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The drug dealer involved in Michael K. Williams’ death has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. According to the Gothamist, Judge Ronnie Abrams sentenced Carlos Macci, 72, to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with the first year held in “inpatient drug treatment.” Additionally, the man will serve three years of supervised release.

Macci was among four men who were arrested in connection to Williams’ untimely overdose death. Before the verdict was reached, Carlos apologized for his role in the accidental death. “I would like to say, your honor, I’m sorry for what has happened,” he said.

Micahel K.’s nephew, Dominic Dupont, also shared a few words about the courtroom decision, adding, “Today was a sad day. There are no winners here… We lost an amazing human being. I believe that accountability and responsibility can live in the same space as empathy.”

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at T-Mobile Village at the Lift on January 23, 2012 in Park City, Utah. Busacca/Getty Images

News broke that Michael K. Williams, 54, died after taking fentanyl-laced heroin in September 2021. The Wire actor purchased the hard drug from Macci’s Brooklyn crew with the older man present. Footage of the transaction was caught by surveillance, showing the four men continuing to sell the fentanyl-laced heroin even after Williams’ death received national attention.

Carlos Macci initially pled guilty in April 2023 “to possessing and distributing narcotics,” with his lawyer Benjamin Zeman, requesting a sentence of time served due to “his advanced age.”

Zeman also cited the man’s “hardscrabble background” as another reason to give him a reduced sentence. According to his lawyer, Macci dropped out of school in the second grade, never learning how to read and write properly, and struggled with drug addiction for most of his life.