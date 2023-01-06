El Chapo’s Son’s Arrest Causes Frenzy In Mexico Ahead Of Biden Visit

Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. Mexican security forces had Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, outside a house on his knees against a wall before they were forced to back off and let him go as his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Mexico in the coming days, but the country is currently in a frenzy due to the capture of El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzman.

USA Today reports alleged cartel members have blocked off an airport and its surrounding areas in proximity to an army base. The group has also limited access to Culiacan, a city in Mexico, in protest of the drug trafficker’s capture on Thursday (Jan. 5). Guzman was wanted by the United States for his participation in the cartel’s illicit activities, specifically the production of fentanyl which killed over 71,000 Americans in 2021.

An all out war has stated between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Mexican government since they recent arrest of Ovidio Guzmán who is the son of Notorious Drug Lord “El Chapo” pic.twitter.com/fpP2RakQnR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 5, 2023

The sudden forceful effort led to gunfights across the state’s capital, which is far from opportune as they are preparing for a two-day meetup between President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, plus the North American Leaders’ Summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The leaders will reportedly be discussing drug trafficking and migration.

Sinaloa Cartel using a Barrett M82A1 in an attempt to take down aircraft over the city of Culiacán after authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán (The son of El Chapo) pic.twitter.com/xARLbMr9L4 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 6, 2023

Chaos within Mexico after the arrest of cartel leaders is not new, but detrimental to the country as a whole. Suspected cartel members reportedly carjacked residents, set vehicles on fire, and fired weapons aimlessly.

Airline Aeromexico shared a statement that detailed how an airplane was hit by a stray bullet on Thursday (Jan. 5). Footage surfaced online of airplane passengers kneeling on the floor to avoid the danger. No passengers were injured.

Mexican authorities urged the country’s residents to remain in their homes and multiple Sinaloa airports remain shut down for the time being.