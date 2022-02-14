Eminem Takes Knee In Honor Of Colin Kaepernick During Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Hip-Hop was in full effect during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more headlined the star-studded performance that rocked the crowd at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and entertained millions of viewers worldwide.

One moment that spoke volumes and caught the attention of many was Eminem’s kneel in homage to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the end of his intense performance of the 8 Mile soundtrack cut, “Lose Yourself.” While Em didn’t specify the meaning behind his action, those familiar with Kaepernick kneeling in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the National Anthem instantly connected the two and deemed it a show of solidarity not only to Kaepernick but also to the cause that his stance represents.

Despite initial reports that Eminem was told not to take a knee during his performance, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy revealed that the league was privy to Em’s intention to kneel due to him doing so during the rehearsals leading up to the live halftime show. This also isn’t the first time Em has publicly shown his support of Kaepernick and his protest. He’s referenced each on multiple occasions during moments like his 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards performance and on songs like “Untouchable,” “These Demons,” and “Black Magic.

In addition to Eminem’s big moment, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show included appearances from 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak. Dr. Dre showed numerous nods to late rap icon Tupac Shakur, most noticeably during a piano riff of the instrumental of 2Pac’s classic ’96 single, “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.”

Watch the full Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show here.