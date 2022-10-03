Whoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser “Admit What She Did”

During the New York FIlm Festival, Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she wants Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman behind Emmett Till’s lynching, to confess and admit to lying on him.

“I don’t want her in jail but I want her in front of a judge and jury,” Goldberg, 66, told Page Six exclusively. ”I want her to admit what she did and what part she had. And then, you know, for me, that would be perfect, instead of still trying to hide what she did away.”

In August, a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Donham, according to the New York Post. Donham alleged that Till had whistled at her back in 1955, which led to his racially-based lynching on Aug. 28th. The 14-year-old was tragically murdered while visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was accused by Donham at a grocery store where she worked.

Donham (21 at the time of Till’s death) is now 88 and still a free woman. She has never been arrested or charged for her role in the lynching. Her then-husband, Roy Bryant, and brother-in-law, J.W. Milam were each acquitted of actually committing the murder. Both men are now deceased.

Goldberg’s comments come about as she is executive producer and plays the role of Alma Carthan in the forthcoming film Till. She told the outlet, “She didn’t think the movie would have been made,” hadn’t the film secured financial backing following the murder of George Floyd and the “Black Lives Matter” protests.

“I would like to be more positive, but I think George Floyd had a lot to do with why this got made,” she said.

Till, starring Jalyn Hall, Danielle Deadwyler, and Frankie Faison, is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 14. Take a look at the trailer for Till below.