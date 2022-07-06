Jury Finds Eric Holder Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Nipsey Hussle Killing

Three years after the Hip-Hop community lost beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle to a senseless shooting, a bit of closure has transpired.

After two days and 6 hours of deliberations, jurors found Eric Holder guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Nipsey Hussle. The jury carefully considered and agreed with the evidence from the Los Angeles County prosecutors that indicated Holder’s premeditated decision to kill Hussle.

Evidence revealed that Holder had enough time to rethink his choices but instead made time to return to a car after meeting with Nipsey to talk. He loaded a gun and grabbed food to eat before rushing back to the Marathon Clothing Store parking lot to confront and kill the Grammy-winning rapper.

During the trial, prosecutors characterized Holder as an acquaintance of Hussle who just-so-happened to belong to the same street gang. Although Hussle was far removed from the street aspect of that lifestyle, Holder couldn’t say the same for himself.

Holder will be sentenced on September 15 with him potentially facing life in prison. The 32-year-old has been indicted on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for the shooting of two bystanders during the Nipsey murder. In addition, he was also found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon, earning him two more counts of assault with a deadly weapon. During the trial, Holder’s lawyer attempted to once again argue that his charges were redundant and that his client had no premeditated plans of wounding any bystanders, who were both unbeknownst to him.

In photos obtained by AP, Holder can be seen looking blank with no emotion as he stares forward awaiting his fate. Once the guilty verdict was announced, it was reported that the entire courtroom went silent.

For many, the verdict is seen as closure and a starting point for peace, but what really determines “resting in peace” for Nipsey Hussle, someone who is no longer here? Where does a verdict leave those that he loved and cherished such as children, life partners, family, friends, and fans? In honor of Nipsey Hussle, there’s only one way to truly close this tragic chapter in Hip-Hop, remembering always that “the marathon continues.”