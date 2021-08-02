Fetty Wap’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 4

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has passed away. His child’s mother, Lisa also known as “Turquoise Miami,” revealed the tragic news with a post on her emptied Instagram account. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise wrote in the caption of a clip of Lauren swimming in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

While the exact date of Lauren’s passing is unknown, Fetty Wap dedicated his Rolling Loud Miami performance on July 25 to his daughter in a post to his Instagram Stories, writing “LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl,” without divulging any additional information. While Lauren’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed, she had reportedly been ill for months and is believed to have passed away in her sleep last month.

Maxwell was one of Fetty Wap’s six children. In 2018, the rapper celebrated his daughter’s first birthday by sharing a photo of her as a baby on his Instagram account. “HBD Lauren … I promise to love you forever and your mom is the true hero, for every day I can’t be there, she will,” he wrote. Thank you @turquoisemiami for letting me b a father to my lil lady. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Our condolences to Fetty Wap, Turquoise Miami, and their daughter’s family and friends.