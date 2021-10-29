Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges, Facing Life In Prison

Fetty Wap appears to be on the wrong side of the law as the rapper was arrested in New York this past Thursday (Oct. 28) and hit with federal drug charges, which carry a possible life sentence if he is convicted.

According to an indictment, Wap is accused of being a member of a drug distribution ring that’s alleged to have trafficked upwards of 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack between Long Island and New Jersey over the course of a year (June 2019 through June 2020).

The New Jersey native was set to perform as part of the Rolling Loud New York festival taking place at Citi Field yesterday, but was taken into custody by the FBI prior to hitting the stage.

In addition to Wap, five other men have been implicated in the alleged drug ring, which is believed to have transported drugs from the West Coast back East via secret compartments in U.S. Postal Service vehicles. The other men charged include brothers Anthony and Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, Kavaughn Wiggins, and Anthony Cyntje, all of whom were arrested over the course of several weeks.

Authorities confiscated $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, and several firearms during the course of the investigation. The 30-year-old rapper is expected to appear before a court in Central Islip, N.Y. to face charges on Friday (Oct. 29).