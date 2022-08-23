Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking operation that allegedly conspired to transport over 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from the West Coast to New Jersey and Long Island. The rapper entered his plea agreement in Long Island Federal Court on Monday (Aug. 22), under which he’ll be sentenced to a minimum of five years in federal prison. As part of the agreement, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, while the charges against him in connection to the the other drugs have been dropped. With previous charges included, Fetty Wap was facing a potential life sentence.

Fetty Wap was described by prosecutors as a “kilogram-level redistributor.” The rapper and five other suspects were arrested following an investigation into the trafficking organization, which transported and sold drugs from June 2019 through June 2020. Several raids were conducted as part of the investigation, with authorities recovering $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, several fentanyl pills, two nine-millimeter handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.

Fetty Wap was arrested on the drug trafficking charges in New York City last October, a day prior to his scheduled Rolling Loud New York performance. The rapper was released from custody after posting a $500K bond, but was arrested once again in December 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant. Fetty Wap’s bond was revoked in August, in light of a December 2021 FaceTime call during which the rapper appeared to brandish a firearm while verbally threatening a man. “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” Fetty was captured telling the man, according to court filings.

A date for Fetty Wap’s sentencing on his drug trafficking charge has yet to be scheduled.