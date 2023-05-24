Fetty Wap Sentenced To 6 Years For Drug Trafficking Following Guilty Plea

Fetty Wap, né Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday (May 24), following his guilty plea.

The New York Times reported that the rapper, who has been in custody since his bail was revoked in August 2022, received a sentence one year longer than the minimum. Prosecutors, though, were pushing for his sentence to be between seven and nine years.

In a letter to Judge Joanna Seybert last week, they argued their reasoning behind the longer term. Prosecutors expressed that Maxwell had used his notability to “glamorize the drug trade” while making millions following the rise of his 2015 hit, “Trap Queen.” They also pointed out the use of children as extras in the song’s visual and noted that the case had received copious attention from the media.

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, added, “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.”

His legal team combatted their argument by blaming Maxwell’s involvement on “financial struggles.”

“What makes this case unusual is Mr. Maxwell’s motivation,” they wrote. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to financially support others. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

The 31-year-old’s bail was rescinded after he displayed a firearm during a FaceTime call and threatened to kill an unnamed party. He subsequently pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to distribute more than 500 grams of various narcotics.

Maxwell was described by prosecutors as a “kilogram-level redistributor.” During the raids from June 2019 until June 2020, authorities claim to have recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, several fentanyl pills, two nine-millimeter handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

When he was first arrested in October 2021, he was facing 40 years to life in prison.