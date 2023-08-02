Florida Rapper 350Heem Murdered At His Mixtape Release Party

A rising Florida rapper was shot and killed at a party celebrating the release of his latest musical project.

According to The Ledger, 350Heem was murdered on Saturday morning (July 29) in Lakeland, Fla., after being gunned down outside of Florida venue Jade Fox Lounge. A 48-year-old woman was also shot and critically wounded.

The passing of the artist, born Raheem Bacon, was confirmed by his family, who expressed their sorrow over the tragic loss. “It’s a grief I’ve never felt before,” Bacon’s aunt told local news outlet 10 Tampa Bay. “You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.”

A suspect, Jamilah Johnson, has been arrested in connection to the murder and has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She has been remanded to Polk County Jail without bond.

A firearm, which was reported stolen in 2015 and is believed to be used during the commission of the crime, was retrieved from the crime scene. However, a shooter has yet to be identified by police. Footage captured outside of the bar as gunshots rang out in the parking lot has surfaced on social media, which shows partygoers scrambling amid the sound of gunfire. An investigation into Bacon’s murder is active and ongoing.

The rapper, who had released his new mixtape Taking Chances 3 on July 22, just a week prior to his murder, had previously signed a contract with Motown Records in 2021 after going viral on TikTok.

VIBE sends our condolences to the friends and family of 350Heem.