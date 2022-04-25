Footage Of DaBaby’s Fatal Wal-Mart Shooting Surfaces

Footage from the fatal 2018 Wal-Mart shooting involving DaBaby has surfaced, which some say disputes the rapper’s previous claims of self-defense.

The clip, which was revealed on Sunday evening (April 24) by Rolling Stone, shows DaBaby being encountered by two men, Henry Douglas and Jaylin Craig, before a scuffle ensues between DaBaby and Douglas. DaBaby’s girlfriend at the time, Mariah Osbourne, is also captured in the clip, as she appears to confront Craig in an aggressive manner. From there, the camera angle shifts, after which DaBaby is seen firing a handgun, however, it’s unclear what or who he was targeting due to the frame of the video.

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, a shooting the rapper claims was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, and contradicts key aspects of his version of events. https://t.co/TGZjJ0Da6o pic.twitter.com/M7kbKur3U9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2022

Craig, 19, was shot and killed during the incident, however, DaBaby, who has maintained his claim of self-defense, was not charged by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence to prove he did not act in self-defense. The rapper would ultimately be charged with carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

“If them gunshots ain’t go off, ni**a, my fu**in’ daughter could’ve got hit, son could’ve got hit, me,” DaBaby said in reference to the shooting at the time. “F**kin’ lawyers telling me not to say something and sh*t, f**k all that. Two ni**as walk down on you and your whole muthafuckin’ family, threaten y’all, whip out on y’all, ni**a, let me see what y’all gon’ too.”

Apparently, prior to the footage of the Wal-Mart shooting being unveiled, a clip of DaBaby getting into a physical altercation with his artist Wisdom backstage at a concert began making rounds on social media during the wee hours of Saturday morning (April 23). DaBaby seemingly responded to news of the fatal Wal-Mart shooting clip being leaked via a tweet, writing “The ni**as preying on me can’t fu** wit the people praying for me!”

On Monday (April 25), he shared another response with an Instagram post captioned, “No disrespect to my boy Tyrese man but what y’all ni**as got goin on bruh?? #WhatMoreDoYouWANTfromMEEEEE ? Somebody behind the scenes on my a** ain’t it ?”

No charges have been filed in the death of Jaylin Craig as of press time.