‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Tim Norman Sentenced To Life In Prison

Tim Norman attends "Welcome To Sweetie Pies" New Season Celebration With An Exclusive Preview Event at Taboo 2 Bistro and Bar on November 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s actor Tim Norman was sentenced to life in prison this week. The 44-year-old participated in the murder of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

Norman was given two life sentences on Thursday (March 2) plus a 240-month sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death, and mail fraud during his September 2022 trial. The trial’s jury reportedly spent 17 hours deliberating before they reached a final verdict.

The St. Louis actor was originally accused back in 2020 of being the brains behind Montogomery Jr.’s 2016 murder. Court documents revealed that Norman took out a life insurance policy for his nephew amounting to $450,000 in 2014.

The father of one took to Instagram last week to advocate for his innocence. “Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief,” he wrote. “The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies. But the jury didn’t get to hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephews. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”

Three other people were charged for their roles in the murder and pled guilty. Travell Anthony Hill, the shooter, was sentenced to 32 years in prison in October 2022 and provided details in his plea agreement. Reportedly, Hill met up with Norman the day Montgomery Jr. was murdered and was aware of the fact he wanted his nephew killed.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman’s insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Terica Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison in January for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, despite initially facing 20 years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the judge cited her being forced into prostitution in the past when making their decision and believed Norman would have succeeded in his scheme with or without her help.