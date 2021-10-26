Freeway’s Daughter Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

Former Roc-A-Fella rapper, Freeway, announced on Sunday (Oct. 24) that his daughter, Harmony Pridgen, died following a battle with cancer. She was 21 years old.

The Philly native paid tribute to her on Instagram. “You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” he wrote. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know.”

“Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad. This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day,” the 42-year-old continued.

“The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person. I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven. Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy,” Freeway wrote in honor of his daughter. “Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

Harmony’s passing comes nearly one year after the death of Freeway’s son, Jihad Pridgen, from Oct. 2020. Jihad was an aspiring rapper under the moniker, SnowHadd.