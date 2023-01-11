French Montana May Face Legal Action After Miami Shooting

French Montana attends the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on October 20, 2022 in New York City.

A violent incident that left 10 people wounded during a French Montana event may put the rapper in a legal hot seat. NBC Miami reported Carl Leon, a blogger invited to the celebration of the Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition mixtape, was injured during the incident and has sought an attorney for a potential lawsuit.

According to the report, Leon was shot in the stomach and hand, and a bullet grazed his ear.

“Sometime during the break of one of the scenes, that’s when he heard gunshots. He didn’t know what happened, like everyone else. He took off running. As he’s running, he fell at some point,” explained attorney Josiah Graham. “When he gets up, he discovers he’s been shot.”

An exterior view of The Licking restaurant on January 6, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ten people were reportedly injured in a shooting near The Licking restaurant where French Montana was celebrating an album release party on January 5, 2023. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

“Just literally less than an inch away from sure death,” Graham continues as he described the severity of his client’s injuries.

Leon and Graham are reportedly seeking more witnesses and victims and plan to pursue all legal options as the 25-year-old recovers.

Law enforcement placed the blame on the “Unforgettable” rapper, claiming the shooting would not have happened if the proper documents were secured. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt made the allegation that Montana and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits, which allegedly violated city policy.

French Montana attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation,” read a statement issued by the police chief. “If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise.”

In his own statement, the Moroccan-American rapper claimed the event was not a video shoot, therefore did not require production permits.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time”

The Miami Gardens Police Department has an ongoing investigation into the mass shooting.