French Montana Sued For $50K After Alleged Music Video Shooting

French Montana is being sued for $50K following the Jan. 6 shooting in Florida that left ten people injured. The plaintiff, Carl Leon, is seeking damages based on the 38-year-old’s alleged negligence.

Leon says, via TMZ, that he was an extra in Montana’s music video for his Rob49-assisted record “Igloo.” They allegedly attended the Miami Gardens restaurant The Licking when a robbery broke out across the street and shots were fired. Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt noted after the shooting that the “Unforgettable” rapper should have been more proactive in ensuring that they were properly secured wherever they went so that something like this would not happen.

Rob49, who was one of the ten people injured after taking a shot to the arm, spoke with HipHopDX earlier in March in an attempt to clarify the rumors floating around about the incident. “We were just chilling and we just wanted to perform the song and sh*t and celebrate because it was dropping that night,” the New Orleans artist said. “So we just went to turn up with him. I saw [reports] that it was a music video and I was like ‘Alright I’m not even about to clear that up.'”

The 24-year-old reportedly drove himself to the hospital while four other victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. “Listen, man I done been through a lot,” Rob49 said. “That’s not half of the sh*t I done been through. That’s some sh*t we went through at home like 100 times. The world just got a chance to see it because I got a platform but it ain’t nothing like that to me.”

“Igloo” was French Montana’s first release of 2023, following his June 2022 collaborative LP with Harry Fraud titled Montega. The album featured EST Gee, Rick Ross, Quavo, Benny The Butcher, and more.