Gunfire Erupts During G Herbo’s Performance At Clark Atlanta University

The sound of gunfire erupted during G Herbo’s performance at Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming.

According to a newly surfaced TikTok video (below), the Chicago native, 27, is seen enjoying himself onstage before the alleged gunshots ring out.

The camera pans downward as attendees begin to disperse. People can be heard in the background saying, “Get down” and “stay down.”

No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

G Herbo was shot at while performing at Clark Atlanta's homecoming ? https://t.co/G2zsSfjWlj for more details pic.twitter.com/V6CAt0qipa — Latest Rap (@latestrapnews1) October 14, 2022

The father of three recently shared a compilation of previous interviews in an Instagram post captioned, “THIS CHAPTER BOUT MANNING UP & ACCOUNTABILITY!! YOU CAN NEVER BOSS UP IF YOU STILL THINKING LIKE A LIL BOY!”

During his time on The Breakfast Club from this earlier this week, the Survivor’s Remorse: B Side artist discussed what it’s like to “celebrate wins while still being haunted by past trauma.” He explained the hardship behind that, but it’s simply something that he has to do.

“That’s what survivor’s remorse is. Ten years later. That’s what I’m tryna say, Charlamagne. I never really been able to celebrate my wins, forreal and that’s probably why I’m so humble because I don’t live in a moment,” Herbo stated.

CAU’s homecoming festivities are set to continue through the weekend.

This story is developing.