G Herbo Could Avoid Jail Time In $1.5M Fraud Scheme With Guilty Plea

G Herbo could potentially avoid jail time in his federal fraud case if he agrees to a plea deal with the prosecution.

According to AllHipHop, Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, is currently in the process of working out a deal with the feds, under which he will plead guilty in hopes of dodging a lengthy prison sentence. The Chicago native is facing charges stemming from a $1.5 million fraud scheme that include aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Documents obtained by the outlet show that the prosecution has requested a Rule 11 hearing for Herbo, where he would be expected to enter a guilty plea. Under the proposed plea, charges such as aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years, could be dismissed. Herbo’s legal team and the feds began plea negotiations back in May 2021, months after he initially turned himself in to face charges in December 2020.

The 27-year-old and four others are accused of participating in an elaborate fraud scheme that targeted private jet companies, commercial airlines, vacation rental businesses, hotels, security companies, and limousine services. Prosecutors allege that the group’s scam began in March 2016 and continued until charges were handed down in December 2020. At the time, Herbo proclaimed his innocence in court and entered a not guilty plea, as well as in song, on the 2021 track “Statement.” After surrendering to the authorities, the Humble Beast creator was released on a $75,000 bond.