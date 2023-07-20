G Herbo Accepts Plea Deal In Federal Fraud Case, Faces Prison Time

G Herbo has accepted a plea deal in a federal case where he is being accused of wire fraud and identity theft. According to the Chicago Tribune, Herb, né Herbert Wright, and five associates, including his promoter Antonio Strong, are accused of using stolen identities to run up $1.5 million in fake charges for private jets, a Jamaican villa, and “designer puppies.”

The judge will need to approve Wright’s plea deal, but the rapper is set to formally plead guilty in late July 2023. G Herbo faces up to 20 years in prison, but with the agreement, the artist could get a lower sentence and probation.

As a part of the plea deal, G Herbo will have to dish out $140,000 in restitution to alleged victims, including $10,458 to Michigan’s Woof Woof Puppies for the “designer” pets. Masslive.com reports that many items purchased using the illegal funds can be seen across Herbo’s social media accounts and lavish music videos featuring high-end vehicles and island excursions.

G Herbo attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harrison/Getty Images

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” the plea agreement reads. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”

Additionally, Herb is accused of lying to a U.S. federal agent about his relationship with Strong in November 2018. In the case, Antonio is accused of being the mastermind behind the elaborate identity theft plot allegedly used by Herbert and his associates.

Despite the allegations and plea deal, Wright maintains that he has never given or received “anything of value” from the promoter. As the allegations began to bubble in 2020, Herbo released a track called “Statement,” which saw him deny the claims that he would participate in fraudulent activity.

“Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica/ Ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud, I went hard from the start/ In my city I’m a god, motherf**ker/ If you know, you know/ Never been no phony though/ Rollies for my brodie though,” he proclaims on the song.

Meanwhile, phone conversations and text messages reveal that Strong and Wright have communicated as far back as 2016, with the pair discussing car, flight, and other expensive purchases.