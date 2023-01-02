Gangsta Boo, Influential Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead At 43

Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gangsta Boo, known for her time with Three 6 Mafia and Hip-Hop classics such as “Where Dem Dallas At” was found dead Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4p.m., three sources confirmed to Fox 13 Memphis.

The rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was 43. As of publication, the cause of death for the influential artist is unknown.

Tributes began to pour in for the respected Memphis rep, including from Three 6 Mafia group mate DJ Paul, who simply shared a photo of his longtime collaborator and friend to his Instagram page.

“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO ? REST WELL QUENN ??,” wrote Lil Jon within his comment section, with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone adding, “Cannot believe this bro ?tuff one.”

Rah Digga took to Twitter to honor her sister-in-rhyme, writing, “As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can’t believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN.”

Born and raised in Memphis, Gangsta Boo was the second woman (following K-9) to join Three-6-Mafia alongside Paul, Juicy J, Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca and other members.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Juicy J, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia perform onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Her debut solo studio album, Enquiring Minds, is one of the most influential among southern female spitters, paving the way for rappers including Trina and Megan Thee Stallion.

Gangsta Boo left the popular crew in 2002, but has been on good terms with her ex-group mates for years, appearing alongside them during the Three-6-Mafia VERZUZ against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony December 2021.