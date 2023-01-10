Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo attends the Coi Leray album release party hosted by Republic Records and Sprite at Bootsy Bellows on April 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services.

“Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!”

The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in Memphis. The funeral services will happen the following day (Jan. 14) from 12-1:30 p.m. at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Miss.

DJ Paul, her former labelmate, confirmed the 43-year-old’s passing with an Instagram post on Jan. 1. The legendary artist posted a photo of the Memphis rapper operating a turntable while smoking, and other rappers flooded the comments to express their sadness.

“Man we was just together 3 weeks ago,” Lil Jon wrote. “Rest well quenn.” The Scale-A-Ton rapper shared another post on Sunday (Jan. 8), which included a portion of Indo G’s “Remember Me Ballin'” music video in which Gangsta Boo was the featured artist.

GloRilla was especially impacted by this loss, as she’d developed a relationship with the late rapper. “I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was,” the “FnF” artist wrote. “She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo.”