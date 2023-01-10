Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services.
“Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!”
The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in Memphis. The funeral services will happen the following day (Jan. 14) from 12-1:30 p.m. at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Miss.
DJ Paul, her former labelmate, confirmed the 43-year-old’s passing with an Instagram post on Jan. 1. The legendary artist posted a photo of the Memphis rapper operating a turntable while smoking, and other rappers flooded the comments to express their sadness.
“Man we was just together 3 weeks ago,” Lil Jon wrote. “Rest well quenn.” The Scale-A-Ton rapper shared another post on Sunday (Jan. 8), which included a portion of Indo G’s “Remember Me Ballin'” music video in which Gangsta Boo was the featured artist.
GloRilla was especially impacted by this loss, as she’d developed a relationship with the late rapper. “I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was,” the “FnF” artist wrote. “She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo.”