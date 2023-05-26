George Floyd’s Sister Says Derek Chauvin Has “Not One Time Never Ever, Ever Apologized”

Broussard kneels in front of a memorial and mural that honors George Floyd at the Scott Food Mart corner store in Houston's Third Ward where Mr. Floyd grew up on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The funeral and burial for George Floyd will be held June 9. Floyd died on May 25th while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by )

George Floyd’s family is speaking out in the third year since his murder sparked a movement.

In a new interview, LaTonya Floyd, sister of George, offered mercy to ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of violating her brother’s civil rights.

“I’m not saying that it’s okay what he did — it’s not,” expressed LaTonya to PEOPLE. “But I pray that the next time he kneels down, it’s to help someone up, instead of holding them down. I hope he finds peace within himself. I pray for him. I do.”

LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral for her brother, George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images

She continued to explain how Chauvin has never directly offered any atonement to her family.

“He has never apologized,” she explained after detailing that he expressed condolences at his sentencing. “He’s not one time never ever, ever apologized to us.”

“I’m gonna just tell you as well as the rest of the world that I found it in my heart. I made peace with myself to forgive him because if our higher power didn’t forgive us, we would be nothing. I’m not saying it’s okay, what he did. But for me to go forth and make peace with myself and my life, I have to do that.”

Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by ) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In June 2021, Judge Peter Cahill ordered Chauvin to serve 22.5 years behind bars with credit for 199 days served after he was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the violent death of Floyd.

In May 2022 on the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s violent death, President Joe Biden signed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. Measures include a national law enforcement accountability database to track records of misconduct, a mandate for all federal agents to wear and activate body cameras while on patrol, a ban on chokeholds, a restriction on no-knock warrants, the tightening of use-of-force policies to emphasize de-escalation, and the duty to intervene to stop another officer.

“He’s very much missed. We love him,” LaTonya Floyd expressed. “He didn’t have to know you to love you. He loves the world. He was a peaceful man. And I can guarantee, I always know he’s watching over all of us. And I miss him.”