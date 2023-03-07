GloRilla “Devastated” After Second Person Dies Following Concert Stampede

Two concert-goers are now dead following a GloRilla show in Rochester, New York where a crowd stampede broke out. The Memphis rapper has now expressed that she is “devastated and heartbroken” over the tragedy that took place Sunday night (March 5).

The deadly show took place at Main Street Armory, where alleged shots rang out, causing attendees to rush the exit and form a stampede. Rhondesia Belton, 33, was named as one of the fatalities following being transported to a local hospital that night, and another woman, 35, died on Monday (March 6).

In addition to those who lost their lives, 10 people were injured during the incident.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf [sad face emojis] praying everybody is ok [prayer hand emojis],” GloRilla initially wrote on Twitter ahead of learning about the fatalities. “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me [sad face emoji] praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Reportedly, police responded to the venue around 11 PM that night to an audience of approximately 5,000 people. An investigation revealed that injuries reported were not consistent with gunshot inflictions as of publication.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Adams said. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans followed up with, “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period. I intend to get to the bottom of this. If you go to a concert, you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert.”

The fatal show follows Glo’s wrap up of her Anyways, Life’s Great… tour which kicked off earlier this year and concluded on Feb. 26 in Philadelphia. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was scheduled to perform at the same Main Street Armory on Saturday (March 11), however it has now been canceled following the tragic event from GloRilla’s show.

VIBE sends condolences the families of the victims involved.