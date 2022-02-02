Gucci Mane’s Artist Hotboy Wes Arrested By U.S. Marshalls On Robbery Warrant

Texas rapper and 1017 Records signee Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday (Jan. 31). According to KWTX, his arrest stemmed from a robbery warrant out of the Hewitt Police Department, but he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.

Hotboy Wes, real name Wesley Takquan Lewis, and three other individuals were apprehended by authorities after their vehicle was stopped at 9th and Colcord in Wes’ hometown of Waco, Texas. During the traffic stop, police discovered a stolen firearm and arrested Wes, who was held at McLennan County Jail on a $30,000 bond. The 26-year-old, who was listed on the McLennan County Jail log on Monday night, was released the following day (Feb. 1) after posting bond. It’s unclear whether the other occupants of the vehicle, who reportedly have gang ties, were charged with any crimes or are still in custody.

Wes, who gained a buzz off the strength of his 2019 mixtape release, Never Had Sh*t, inked a record deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 label this past July, quickly unleashing his single, “My Lil Dance,” that same month. Wes most recently appeared on Gucci’s new album, So Icy Christmas, alongside fellow 1017 signees BigWalkDog, BiC Fizzle, and more.