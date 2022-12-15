Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention.

The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account.

“Pooh has been sent to prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollock should be investigated immediately.” The rapper also tagged the accounts of President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in an attempt to bring more awareness to the situation.

Williams Jr.—best known for his hit single “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk—is currently serving five years after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. The charge stemmed from an October 2020 shooting in Florida, during which Shiesty allegedly shot a man in the buttocks. The rapper’s plea deal allowed him to avoid a potential life sentence upon conviction.

Gucci’s concern with Shiesty’s well-being may be partly due to his own past as an inmate. Having served multiple prison stints, the Alabama native most recently returned home in 2016 after serving two years. The East Atlanta Santa pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from a prior arrest in September 2013.

Two years after his release, Guwop spoke on the impact prison had on him. “I think I would have been dead, probably,” he said at the time. “I wouldn’t want to do it like that again, but you know… I don’t know. Drugs could’ve killed me, so you don’t know the future, but at the same time, jail was so hard, so I don’t know.”