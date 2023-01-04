Gucci Mane Signee Mac Critter Arrested On Murder Charges

Mac Critter, an artist under Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, was recently arrested for a fatal shooting that took place Dec. 21, 2022.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained documents detailing that the shooting took place in Memphis and left one person dead. Critter, real name Daniel Bates, is now facing first-degree murder charges that were officially handed out on Dec. 29, 2022. The 25-year-old is currently being held in Shelby County Jail but is confident he will be home soon, per a recent Instagram post on his account.

“Mac said he will be home real soon,” someone wrote on his behalf. “Some small to giant … he wanna thanks all his fans for supporting him from day 1!!!! Hit me up @memphis_100 or @nino_1017 for any question thank yall the 1017 DA MENACE.”

Gucci Mane has yet to release a statement on the situation.

Mac Critter was riding high prior to this incident, with nine different projects released over the course of 2022. His ninth project, Crittercal Condition, was released in September 2022, just one month before the Memphis rapper signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. The duo joined forces on the track “Dawg” a month later and Critter followed up with videos for “Look Like Money” and “Burst.”

1017 Records has had a difficult time as of late, with their signee and 2022 XXL Freshman Big Scarr fatally overdosing on Dec. 22, 2022. In addition, Pooh Shiesty has been in prison since April 2022 after being sentenced to five years for conspiracy charges and Guwop recently demanded an investigation of the penitentiary he resides in due to its reportedly inhumane conditions.