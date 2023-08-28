Federal Hate Crime Investigation Ensuing After Racially Charged Jacksonville Shooting Leaves Three Dead

People walk past the Dollar General store where three people were shot and killed the day before on August 27, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Police say that the attack by a gunman on Black customers at the store that killed three is being investigated as a hate crime.

Three Black people were killed at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., this past weekend. A federal hate crime investigation is ensuing as the shooting has been labeled as racially charged.

CNN reports that on Saturday (Aug. 26), a 21-year-old white man named Ryan Christopher Palmeter opened fire inside the store. He used an assault rifle that branded a swastika and claimed the lives of Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters claims that Palmeter was also in possession of a handgun and both of his weapons were legally purchased. Beyond the shootings, the gunman also left behind racist writings that used slurs which led authorities to believe the event was racially motivated. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that they will be investigating the shooting as a hate crime moving forward.

State Sen. Tracie Davis on Jacksonville shooting: "Those three people were gunned down because they were Black. We are in 2023 and we are dealing with racial issues like this. It's devastating… simply knowing that you are targeted because of the color of your skin." pic.twitter.com/GSK2T2umEA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 27, 2023

“The division has to stop, the hate has to stop, the rhetoric has to stop,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said on Sunday (Aug. 27) at an event honoring the three victims. “We are all the same flesh, blood, and bones and we should treat each other that way.”

“Our community is grappling to understand why this atrocity occurred. I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said. “There’s no reason or explanation that will ever account for the shooter’s decisions and actions.”

This is the latest shooting in the United States in just the last two days, following one that took place near a parade in Massachusetts and another that occurred at a high school football game in Oklahoma. As far as racially charged shootings go, it comes just a year after the tragic shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket and reopens the lingering wounds of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, S.C.

A teen was killed and several others were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police say. Video of the game shows the moment players heard the shooting and ran from the field while others ducked for cover. https://t.co/Qxjvwv2zIY pic.twitter.com/vf8Zv7M5NL — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2023

The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been 475 mass shootings in 2023 alone.