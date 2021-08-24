Hennessy Unveils “Never Stop Never Settle Society” 2021 Inaugural Members

Twenty Black entrepreneurs from across the country will receive funding to advance their young businesses, thanks to Hennessy’s $1-million initiative, “Never Stop Never Settle Society.”

Launched in March 2021, the initiative aims to facilitate authentic growth and a more equitable landscape for Black business owners through funding and resources.

According to an official press release obtained by VIBE, the 20 entrepreneurs—who will also become inaugural members—”were chosen for their commitment to reshaping the world through social impact, increasing representation in otherwise white spaces for Black-owned businesses, and job creation within their communities.”

As members of the “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” each person will receive a $50,000 high-impact fund, opportunities to meet with Moët Hennessy executives for professional development sessions, and a membership to The Gathering Spot Connect—a Black-owned digital community that provides culturally relevant content, networking, and business development resources—in addition to other tools to help grow their businesses and professional development.

“Hennessy believes these candidates are a catalyst to creating change for the future with respect to past models of community-built success,” states the press release.

The 2021 inaugural members of Hennessy’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society” include Miami-born, Georgia-based abstract artist and founder of Abeille Creations, Melissa A. Mitchell and Todd McCrainey Jr., who founded City Press Juice & Bottle, which serves the greater Chicago area with healthy, nutrient-dense cold-pressed juice, superfood blends, and raw foods, made only with organic ingredients.

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the founder and CEO of EnrichHER an Atlanta-based organization that seeks to fast-track women and founders of color so that they can take their businesses to new heights. HealHaus founder Darian Hall of Brooklyn hopes to create male-inclusive accessible healing spaces through digital and studio mental health programming. The 36-year-old was inspired to start his company after taking a six-month sabbatical from his work in the medical field to travel, after which he decided to look for his father for the first time in his life. The father and son met in California.

VIBE congratulates all of this year’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society” inaugural members. Below, find the full list of Black entrepreneurs making cultural and money moves: