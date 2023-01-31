Georgia High School Student Facing Criminal Charges After Attacking Teacher

A freshman at Heritage High School in Georgia’s Rockland County is facing criminal charges after assaulting her teacher as students looked on and recorded. The melee left the educator with a broken leg, WSB-TV reports.

“I don’t give a f**k if you’re an adult or not, you’re not going to talk to me like that, you dumba** b**ch” the teen is heard screaming in her teacher’s face in footage circulating online. She then repeats, “you’re not going to talk to me like that” before knocking the instructors phone out of her hand.

“Don’t talk to me like that, you’re not going to talk to me like that,” she went on as the teacher made her way towards the classroom door telling another adult in the hallway, “You need to get her.”

The student then attempts to close the door on the teacher, who pushes it back, resulting in a hands-on scuffle. Both the student and teacher eventually fell to the ground.

According to students, the teen was later taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.

WSB-TV reporter Tyisha Fernandes spoke with one student who witnessed the incident.

“It wasn’t scary, it was shocking,” the unidentified student said. “She’s a pretty good teacher, but how she talks, she talks with aggression. How she talks to kids is not a proper way to talk to them.”

“What I think the problem is, is the teachers are not taking a class on how to deal with children,” his mother added. “You have to learn de-escalation techniques to help those kids versus aggravating a situation.”

As for the public, many couldn’t justify the student’s behavior, with celebs chiming in via social media.

“I sure don’t condone violence.But ummm, she would’ve been the Statue of Liberty when I got through with her,” reacted LeLee from SWV. “These teachers need more protection. I can tell it’s a normal day in that school because there is absolutely no help. It’s so sad.”