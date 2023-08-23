15-Year-Old Student Leaps From 9th to 12th Grade, Recognized By City For Academic Achievement

A Florida teenager has set an academic precedent leading to recognition from her hometown. Janiya Baker, a student at Homestead High School, has jumped from 9th grade to 12th grade, the first to do so in the Miami-Dade County Public School district’s history. She will be recognized locally at Homestead City Hall.

“I was ready to finish school,” explained the 15-year-old to WSVN 7 News Miami. “It was a lot of work I had to do.”

According to the outlet, Baker accomplished the historic feat while participating in extra-curricular activities as a varsity cheerleader and class president. She also holds the highest grade point average among her peers.

Congratulations to our very own Janiya Baker on being recognized for being the first student in MDCPS HISTORY to jump from 9th grade to 12th grade. Congratulations Janiya! You are going to do great things ?? @suptdotres @mdcpssouth #broncopride #exit1 pic.twitter.com/lXnffCI69l — Homestead Senior High School (@HomesteadSHS) August 22, 2023

“I noticed she was very accelerated, and I’m like, ‘OK, she don’t make B’s.’ Then I’m like, let’s put her in higher classes, and then she started accelerating, accelerating and she went higher and she never dropped the ball so I was, ‘OK, let’s go for it,’” Baker’s mother explained. “Me and her dad Travis, we raised her to be the intelligent young woman that she is, and we’re proud of her.

“Moving from 9th grade to 12th, that shows grit, perseverance,” the school’s principal added. “It shows a young lady with tenacity and the vision to accomplish her future goals, sooner rather than later.”

As she continues her academic journey, Baker shared plans to attend Florida International University, where she aims to major in business. She also hopes to continue as a cheerleader at the collegiate level.

“Never give up and keep going even if it gets hard and just have a great support system around you,” said Baker offering advice to other hopeful star students.