Highland Park Shooting Suspect Glorified Mass Murder In His Music Videos

First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports.

The suspect arrested in connection to the mass shooting that killed six people and injured at least 38 others in the suburban neighborhood of Chicago is also an aspiring rapper with a history of glorifying mass murder in his music videos, NBC News reports.

On Monday evening (July 4), hours after the Highland Park, Ill. shooting, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was apprehended and taken into custody following a short pursuit. Authorities have voiced their belief that Crimo III was behind the brazen attack and alluded to a “significant amount of digital evidence” pointing to his involvement.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened,” said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli, according to USA Today.

Crimo III, who reportedly raps under the name “Awake,” has released multiple music videos depicting mass murder on his YouTube channel, which has since been made inaccessible. In one video, Crimo III is said to have been shot by police following a killing spree, a foreshadowing of the actions he’d allegedly taken on July 4.

As of press time, Crimo III has not been officially charged.