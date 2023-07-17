Houston TikToker Arrested In Dubai, Charged For Screaming In Public

Female Emerati police officers chat as they stand next to their Ferrari supercar during the Dubai Airshow on November 18, 2013 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Dubai Air Show is the premier Middle East air show for trade and business delegates organized by F&E Aerospace.

A Houston TikToker has been arrested and charged for screaming in Dubai, FOX 26 reports. In May 2023, the influencer and trucker, Tierra Young Allen, was traveling with a friend in the United Arab Emirates on vacation when they attempted to rent a car.

However, the rental car employee allegedly became “aggressive” with the pair and raised his voice. Allen, 29, raised her voice in response, resulting in her detainment and being placed her under a restrictive travel ban. Tina Baxter, Allen’s mother, spoke with the outlet, revealing that her offense could land her daughter in UAE prison.

She also disclosed that Dubai authorities confiscated her passport as they detained her. The mother revealed that her daughter and friend were in an accident in the rental car. Allen attempted to return to the rental building to retrieve her items from the car before the interaction went left.

“It could result in prison time. So it’s very scary,” Baxter said. “She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual, a young man there who was screaming at her. It’s been very emotional. There are some days I stay up all night crying.”

Tierra Young Allen, Truck Driver TikTok Star, Is Detained in #Dubai!

She is accused of ‘Screaming’ at a rental car agent.



Quanell X, leader of Houston’s New Black Panther Nation, spoke about the incident, pointing to Dubai’s gender politics as the reason the influencer hasn’t been released.

“She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone — she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice, it’s punishable by jail time,” Quanell asserted. “They have a strict law system that is really based on theocracy. Laws and customs are very different, so be aware of your actions to ensure they don’t offend.”

“In our opinion, she did not commit a crime. Don’t punish women for doing the same thing a man can do in Dubai. It’s not fair and it’s not right. I’ve reached out to Dubai Consulate. I’ve reached out to the American Consulate there in Dubai,” Quanell adds.