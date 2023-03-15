Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty Of 2020 Murder

Hurricane Chris has been found not guilty of a 2020 murder of a Louisiana man. On Tuesday (March 14), the rapper, born Christopher Dooley, was exonerated of the murder of Danzeria Farris Jr. following a seven-day trial.

Chris admitted to shooting the man, but claimed the murder was in self-defense, with which the jury agreed. Following the trial, the “Halle Berry” artist released a statement thanking his legal team and family for their support throughout his ordeal.

“Tonight I was found not guilty of second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things,” Chris told The Shade Room. “I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line.”

Alex Washington, the rapper’s attorney, also celebrated the victory, but accused the state of Louisiana of conducting a “poor investigation” into the fatal shooting and disrupting his client’s life. “We are excited,” Washington said to reporters. “We are proud of the jury. Finally, a jury that had the courage to say that he’s not guilty. Everybody in Shreveport is not guilty. This system is flawed sometimes. He have poor investigation. It was a poor investigation that has affected Mr. Dooley’s life since 2020. So, I appreciate the courage of the community to say, ‘No. Say, not guilty.'”

In June 2020, the hitmaker was arrested and charged in the shooting, which occurred at a Texaco gas station in his hometown of Shreveport, LA. Chris, who was in a 2016 Mercedes Benz, told police he felt threatened by Farris Jr. and that he believed Farris Jr. was attempting to rob him when the deceased opened the door of the vehicle.

In addition to the murder, the star was also charged and indicted for illegal possession of stolen items, as the Mercedes Benz he was driving in at the time of the shooting was reported stolen from Texas.