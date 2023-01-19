Hurricane Chris’ Second-Degree Murder Trial Date Set For February

Hurricane Chris is set to appear in court next month for a trial related to his second-degree murder charge. The 33-year-old rapper shot and killed a man in June 2020.

The Shade Room reported that the Shreveport, LA rapper appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 17) where a judge announced his trial will begin on Feb. 13. Ahead of the trial date, the “A Bay Bay” rapper must appear on Feb. 1 for an argument and hearing date.

Hurricane Chris was arrested in June 2020 after fatally shooting a man who was trying to steal his car in his hometown. Officers on the scene reported that the man had gunshot wounds in his chest, hip, and stomach. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he later passed away.

The police discovered that Chris’ vehicle the man attempted to steal was originally stolen by the rapper himself. Thus, he was charged with illegal possession of a 2016 Mercedes Sedan, which was reported stolen out of Texas. The 51/50 Ratchet rapper was able to make his $500,000 bond two days after being arrested and claims that he is innocent.

“I’m sure you got the news by now,” he said in a video following posting bond. “I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning, a very unfortunate incident. I wanna thank everybody who’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who’s been praying for my family. After a good, thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work, watch God work. God bless.”

Though Hurricane Chris claims he was acting in self-defense, investigators said that the footage showed otherwise.