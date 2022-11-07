Hurricane G Dead At 52, Celebs React

Recording artist Hurricane G attends the Lifebeat Presents La Nueva Generacion Concert at Nokia Theatre on May 18, 2006 in New York City.

Hurricane G has died at the age of 52, as confirmed by several sources close to the rapper.

Born Gloria Rodriguez, the Brooklyn native’s cause of death is unknown, but she had previously been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, which was revealed by Rodriguez’s daughter on social media back in May.

“My mom has stage 4 lung cancer,” she shared at the time. “I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself. I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life.”

Rodriguez is most known for her appearance on Redman’s hit 1992 single “Tonight’s Da Night” and has also collaborated with stars like Diddy (“P.E. 2000”), Busta Rhymes (“Far Away”), and Xzibit (“Just Maintain”). In 1997, the Puerto Rican rhymer released her lone solo studio album, All Woman, which included an appearance by Das EFX and produced the Top 10 rap single “Somebody Else.” Her last full-length release was Mami & Papi, her 2013 album with rapper Thirstin Howl III.

A member of the rap collective Def Squad, Rodriguez shares a child with EPMD member Erick Sermon, who shared his reaction to the news of her death while paying tribute to her legacy. “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughter’s mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community,” the Long Island native wrote. “One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way.”

The Green-Eyed Bandit continued, adding, “I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person and a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G.”

Domingo, who helmed the production on Rodriguez’s All Woman album, also mourned her untimely passing with a social media post of his own. “R.I.P to my good friend Hurricane G,” the New Yorker wrote on Instagram. “Really sad news to get. I was blessed to know her and produce her debut album.

God bless her family and daughter.”

See additional reactions to Hurricane G’s death below.

RIP TAME ONE & HURRICANE G. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 7, 2022

Ed Morales on Latin Hip-Hop, including fave Hurricane G. Village Voice 12/23/97 pic.twitter.com/Eup4HKgBNN — Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic (@craigspoplife) April 15, 2022

R.I.P. Hurricane G — Lord Jamar (@lordjamar) November 7, 2022

Thanks love. Woulda been dope to see a #HurricaneG and Cardi B collab. My rapper brain be working overtime lol. I'm gonna miss my sis ? https://t.co/wrCGpC1biG — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) November 7, 2022

Hurricane G ??❤️?? if you know me, you know she was my favorite. RIP — Ev (@Evidence) November 7, 2022

Rest In Peace Hurricane G ?? — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 7, 2022