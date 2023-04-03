Ice-T Shares “Serious Post” To Help Locate Missing Person

Ice-T speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by

Ice-T took to Instagram Sunday to help raise awareness for a missing person. In the caption, he noted his proximity to the man and shared gratitude in advance for any tips.

Writing in the “serious post,” the 65-year-old added “My good friend’s Nephew has been missing for a week.. He asked me to post this for him. Thank you.”

According to the flyer, Sean Mercedes, 23, was last seen last month in the Bronx. The missing young adult was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots. Those with information are instructed to notify Det. Andrew Greges or Detective Borough Bronx, adding their contact information. A $7,000 reward is offered.

The Law and Order SVU star recently announced he is currently working on a new album, The Legend of ICE-T “Crime Stories” Vol 1 & 2. On March 31, AllHipHop reported the project will feature six new songs, in addition to throwback classics.

“It’s a compilation of all my story rhymes from all eight albums and about six new songs that are all story-based. You know, they say Slick Rick is the king of stories. I’m coming for that throne,” he explained to the outlet.

“Wait till you hear this. These are all my story records from ‘6 ’N the Mornin’’ to ‘Midnight’ and all these adventures put into one album. It’s a double vinyl release, it has two vinyls and it’s gonna be like a classic collector’s piece. The reason it’s titled The Legend of ICE-T is because a lot of things people believe about me are legend.”