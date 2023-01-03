Ja Morant Slapped With Lawsuit After Allegedly Punching Minor

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 03, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ja Morant has been hit with a lawsuit after allegedly hitting a minor. TMZ reports that the NBA All-Star and his childhood friend, Davonte Pack, were listed in a suit claiming that he punched an unidentified 17-year-old. The case, initiated and filed in Shelby County, Tenn. in 2021, was revealed to have been sealed, but full details of its happenings have since been disclosed.

It’s reported that Morant engaged in a heated argument with the teenager during a pick-up game in July at his house, with the Dalzell, S.C. native being “accidentally” struck by a ball thrown by the unnamed teenager.

Ja Morant, 23, became angry and lunged at the person “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.” After the initial hit, the suit claims #12 continued to pelt the plaintiff with closed fists while they were on the ground.

The first-round pick argued that his actions were “self-defense.” Morant expressed to authorities that the minor threatened him following the events.

Additionally, the outspoken Grizzlies star player expressed to law enforcement that the unnamed teenager “made verbal threats” to “light his house up.” He told the police that “he and his family were put in fear by the statement.”

According to the released documents, the alleged fight was “broken up by spectators” shortly after it began. Police also investigated the case before submitting it to the district attorney’s office on Oct. 4. Law enforcement added that the DA declined prosecution.

It’s currently unclear what the plaintiff is seeking in the case.