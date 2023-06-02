Jacky Oh, ‘Wild N’ Out’ Star, Dead At 32

Jacky Oh attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jacky Oh, one of the stars of Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out, has died at age 32.

According to TMZ, the talent, née Jacklyn Smith, died on Wednesday (May 31) after going to Miami for a “mommy makeover,” which was revealed in a now-deleted social media post.

The Source also reported that the TV personality and mother had passed away “due to complications from plastic surgery.” Her death was ultimately confirmed on Wild N’ Out’s official IG page, as the crew sent their condolences to Smith.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the post read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Smith was romantically linked with comedian DC Young Fly since the two met on the show in 2015. The pair had three children together named Nova, Nala, and Prince. As of 2023, Smith was no longer a part of the show and was working as a realtor, according to her Instagram page.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Jacklyn Smith’s family and friends affected by the loss.