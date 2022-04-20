Jacqueline Avant’s Killer Sentenced To Over 190 Years In Prison

L–R: Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The man responsible for killing Jaqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars. The New York Times reported on Tuesday (April 19), Aariel Maynor received a sentence of 190 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, firearm possession, and residential burglary in a Los Angeles Superior Court last month.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community,” expressed George Gascón, the Los Angeles district attorney in a statement. “Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist.”

Music Executive Clarence Avant (R) and his wife Jacqueline Avant attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 7, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to the news outlet, Maynor had planned to take $50,000 from the couple’s home when he broke in on Dec. 1, 2021, and fired the fatal shot. With the sentencing, the 30-year-old will not be eligible for parole. He had been on parole at the time of the murder. Maynor’s nearly two-century sentence is the result of California’s three-strikes law for repeat offenders.

The Los Angeles Times reported Avant’s daughter, Nicole Avant wrote a letter that was shared with the Judge on behalf of the family stating “We are asking the defendant spend the rest of his life [in] prison.”

Deputy Dist. Atty. Victor Avila played a tape before the sentencing where Maynor called a friend and laughed about the crime and the nationwide attention it garnered. The person on the other end did not find the situation funny.

“He shot Jacqueline Avant in the back with a large-caliber weapon and attempted to kill a security guard,” Avila wrote in a sentencing memorandum according to the LA Times. “If that was not enough, within an hour, he decided to break into another home with the same firearm.”

Jacqueline Avant was killed at the age of 81-years-old and is remembered for her philanthropic and community-enriching commitments. She and her husband Clarence Avant had been married for 54 years.